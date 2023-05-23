Regulator must verify garage space for ride-hailing cabs under new rules

Rules for so-called Light Passenger Transport Vehicles such as ride-hailing cabs from Bolt and Uber, will be amended to require an architect’s report verifying ownership of a garage for their overnight parking.

Under Maltese transport regulations, taxis that are not standard ‘white cab’ or rental cabs are not allowed to be parked outside when not in use.

The new rules will require LPTV operators to submit an architect’s report confirming the availability of adequate garage space when applying or renewing their operator’s license, or a legal, private off-street parking space for their exclusive use where to park their vehicles while these are not in use.

“This amendment will ensure that LPTV operators can efficiently store their vehicles and maintain an organized operational set-up,” Transport Malta said.

LPTVs will also no longer be obliged to return to the garage if they are available for booking during the driver’s working hours. “This change allows for greater operational flexibility, reducing downtime and increasing the availability of LPTVs for passengers, and reduce travelling time from the garage to the identified work area.”

Several new requirements will also be introduced to streamline the functioning of LPTVs, which include parking regulations for such cars during their normal hours of operation.

LPTVs, which can only be hailed using their digital platforms, will be allowed to legally park on the road for up to one hour when using a parking disc. But they will have to maintain a minimum 250m distance from taxi stands at ferry landing sites and other designated sites, and a minimum 100m distance from other taxi stands.

LPTVs must also be at least 15m away from bus stops. “These new guidelines ensure efficient traffic flow while providing convenient parking options for LPTVs,” Transport Malta said.

LPTVs parked on the road with the driver inside the vehicle will be exempt from time restrictions. However, they must still adhere to the distance restrictions from taxi stands and bus stops.

“This change will allow drivers to take short breaks without impeding passenger service. The authority is currently exploring the possibility of introducing digital geofencing and will have meetings with the operators to discuss this matter in the coming weeks. These amendments underscore our commitment to fostering an efficient and user-friendly transport system that caters to the evolving needs of both operators and passengers.”