Labour mayors demand planning reform

Conrad Borg Manche, Gżira: 'We need to consider the needs of the public, not just the needs of the few’

Gżira Mayor Conrad Borg Manche stresses the need for urgent change in the way planning decisions are made. “We cannot remain in a situation where everyone does as they please with no control whatsoever.”

Borg Manche was in the limelight this year following a court victory regarding the relocation of a fuel station just outside Manoel Island to the edge of Council of Europe Gardens. The proposal would have seen the bigger fuel station take up 930sq.m of what is currently garden space.

The Gzira fuel pump case is an example of everything wrong with Malta's planning decisions, Borg Manche says. He highlighted how the relocation process had started behind his back, with no consultation with the local council.

He expects planning decisions to be taken after consultation with elected community representatives such as local councils. These decisions cannot continue to be taken by unelected officials, he adds.

As a Labour mayor, Borg Manche says certain decisions taken by the Planning Authority go completely against the Labour Party’s principles.

Paul Buttigieg, Qala: ‘They support you only when it suits them’

Qala Labour Mayor Paul Buttigieg expresses his frustration about hollow statements from both political parties that are not followed by action to address the environmental threat posed by unbridled development. More specifically, Buttigieg refers to the Ħondoq ir-Rummien project, which despite the Planning Review Tribunal’s rejection, is yet again at appeals stage.

After 20 years of fighting against development in Ħondoq Bay, Buttigieg urges the government to expropriate the land and save it for ever. His request so far has fallen on deaf ears. Regarding the far-reaching influence of developers, Buttigieg highlights the many hurdles he has had to jump over, and the attempts made to have him removed from mayor. He also makes reference to the “culture” which has made it possible for people within his own council and party to undermine him as mayor.

This is the third national protest Buttigieg has attended and addressed. “I’m tired of waiting 22 years for expropriation. I’ve had enough.”

Josef Masini Vento, Qormi: ‘This fight belongs to everyone'

Qormi Labour Mayor Josef Masini Vento says the fight highlighted by the national protest transcends political parties.

The anger expressed toward the Planning Authority and its decisions is shared by all, he says. “The price of these decisions is being felt by everyone, regardless of party alliance.”

He describes Qormi as one of the localities shouldering a significant burden caused by economic growth. In 2020, Qormi saw the third highest number of building permits issued, with 296 permits during the pandemic year.

“People are right to express their anger, as this is not about one case of poor decision-making. The cases have been mounting up for years.”

He mentions the 2006 local plans as the starting point for what we are witnessing today. Describing the plans as “a huge mistake”, Masini Vento says the plans can no longer be used as an excuse to do nothing.

“As true socialists, we must always be present in the fight against environmental destruction,” he says.