Proposed amendments will expand public involvement in ERA board decisions

Amendments strengthening Environment and Resources Authority’s enforcement actions proposed by the Government on Tuesday will allow for more public participation in board decisions within the same authority.

“This is meant to ensure increased public participation and more transparency in environmental decisions,” Environment Minister Miriam Dalli told Parliament.

Under current legislation, ERA Board meetings are only open to the public when determining decisions on Environment Impact Assessments and Industrial Emissions Directive permits.

Speaking during the second reading of the Bill on Tuesday, Dalli said the proposed amendments will now empower ERA to issue emergency orders whereby it will be able to take direct action to remediate irregularities causing imminent threats to the environment, without waiting for 15 days before invoking such direct action, as specified by current legislation.

“We are striving to enhance enforcement... With the proposals we are putting forth, we aim to ensure more effective enforcement by enabling the issuance of Emergency Orders in the event of imminent danger to the environment,” Dalli added.

The amendments to the Environment Protection Act will also introduce a new three-member Environment Commission led by a member of the ERA Board.

The Board will have the power to delegate some of its decisions to this Commission, to increase its efficiency and facilitate quicker decisions on certain applications, such as petitions on administrative fines.

The government is proposing the implementation of established procedures for both the ERA Board and the newly formed Commission.

The bill, which was initially introduced by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli in early May, aims to amend the Environment Protection Act governing the operations, permitting, and enforcement actions of the ERA.

'ERA enhanced its monitoring capabilities,' Dalli told Parliament

“ERA has been making significant strides in enhancing its monitoring capabilities and enforcement actions,” environment minister Miriam Dalli told Parliament.

This monitoring, according to Dalli, was done through the implementation of new inspection reporting systems, which utilise tablets directly linked to Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

Last year ERA expanded its inspection operations to include the sea, employing an equipped Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boat.

“ERA’s sea presence has allowed for the enforcement of a new system that halts fish feeding in aquaculture during strong wind conditions, ensuring the welfare of marine ecosystems,” she added.

To strengthen enforcement measures, the ERA also installed a number of security cameras in strategic locations deemed high risk.

Recognising the importance of public involvement, Dalli said, ERA has implemented the Environmental Reporting and Information System (ERIS).

This enables the public to submit reports on environmental law violations, therefore guaranteeing that each case is thoroughly investigated and followed up by ERA officers.

This follows ERA’s introduction of another new online service which allow the public to anonymously report instances of irregular waste dumping, particularly in natural sites.

“Thanks to these systems, the ERA received over 3,000 reports last year alone, leading to investigations into cases of waste disposal and other environmental irregularities,” Dalli revealed.

In the first five months of this year, ERA investigated several instances of environmental irregularities, resulting in fines amounting to over €99,000.

These fines have been imposed for various offenses, including violations related to natural habitats, industrial facilities, interventions on protected trees, fish farms, and coastal developments.

In total, around 99 administrative fines have been issued, encompassing infractions such as littering, non-compliance with tree regulations, unauthorized interventions in protected areas, and violations of permit conditions and other environmental regulations.