Mass neutering campaign to tackle stray cat overpopulation

A government-funded cat neutering campaign which seeks to reduce the number of stray cats on the street, will kick off on 4 July, Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo announced on Wednesday.

He said the government is committed to invest €200,000 per year in this campaign. "Cats will continue to be neutered until the funds are exhausted and the initiative renewed - until the problem is solved," Refalo said at Zoomangi Veterinary Clinic in Naxxar.

Three veterinarians, assisted by students, will operate from the Naxxar clinic, with the goal of neutering as many cats as efficiently as possible, added the minister.

"Feeders and trappers who are interested can contact us at 22924999. We will provide them with an appointment during which they must bring the cats in carriers," veterinarian Cristina Formosa said. The scheme will only apply for stray cats.

Animal rights groups have long advocated for a countrywide cat neutering programme for strays.

In 2014, a similar pledge was made by the Labour government through the assistance of the European Society for the Protection of Animals and Nature.

The tender for a nationwide cat neutering campaign was approved in the 2021 Budget and featured in the Labour election manifesto.

However, the initiative stopped in its tracks after no interested bidders came forward, Animal Rights Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said told journalists after the launch.

Bugeja exaplined that since the call for tenders failed, the government had resorted to assisting cat sanctuaries and feeders with vouchers. The €30,000 initiative helped neuter and microchip 1,400 cats.

No explanation was given as to how the Zoomangi private clinic was chosen to be part of this national campaign.