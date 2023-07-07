Bernard Grech reiterates call for Sofia public inquiry

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has appealed once more for action to be taken regarding the death of Jean Paul Sofia, calling for a public inquiry and more pressure on decision-makers to ensure justice for the 20-year-old and his family.

Addressing the media from PN headquarters, Grech repeated that the outcome of the ongoing magisterial inquiry will only determine what lead to the accident, while a public inquiry can ensure full justice. This, Grech stated, is in the interest of the public, and not only the victim’s family.

The Opposition Leader lambasted the Prime Minister’s speech in Parliament on Thursday, as he stated that Abela does not want to state if he is protecting those responsible for the accident. Instead, Grech said, Abela attacked the Magistrate in the ongoing inquiry for not closing the inquiry, and subsequently washed his hands from the responsibility.

“What are you hiding?” asked Grech, as he explained that the Opposition will keep fighting to ensure that the truth surfaces. Additionally, he stated that the PN will also keep insisting that the police do their duty and investigate anyone who may be responsible for the tragic death.

“You’re not bickering with me or the Opposition,” Grech stated, addressing Abela, “your cold heart is bickering with Isavelle Bonnici and her son, as well as all the people who are yet to die due to these accidents.”

Responding to journalists’ questions regarding the PN’s insistence in Parliament that a public inquiry be appointed with a two-thirds majority, Grech claimed that such a majority is the only way to ensure that “people with integrity” are tasked with such an inquiry.

“Your children and mine could be the next victims due to abuse in the workplace if nothing is done,” Grech concluded.