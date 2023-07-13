After refusing Sofia inquiry, Abela enjoyed the orchestra at Girgenti

After Labour MPs refused a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia, the Prime Minister’s official residence was used to host celebrities and attendees for an orchestra concert.

The National Philharmonic Orchestra performed at Girgenti Palace on Wednesday evening in an event to raise funds for animal welfare groups.

The concert was organised by the prime minister’s wife Lydia Abela and held at one of the official residence’s of the prime minister. Attendees told MaltaToday that the Prime Minister was at the concert.

However, the concert coincided with a parliamentary vote taken on Wednesday evening which saw Labour MPs reject an Opposition motion calling for a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

WATCH: Moment Jean Paul Sofia’s parents confront Labour MPs in parliament

Sofia died when a building under construction collapsed at the Corradino Industrial Estate. Several other workers were injured in the incident.

For months Sofia's mother, Isabelle Bonnici, and friends have been supported by the PN and NGOs in demanding a public inquiry into the incident. She insists a magisterial inquiry would not be looking into all aspects that could have led to the tragedy such as the allocation of public land without looking into the individuals' police conduct.

Many are outraged at the Prime Minister for attending the orchestra event mere hours after voting against a public inquiry in parliament. People have taken to Facebook to say Abela's actions were shameful and arrogant, others posted photos of Sofia's mother crying outside Parliament.

Meanwhile, independent politician Arnold Cassola submitted a complaint to the Standards Commissioner requesting a probe into Abela’s “immoral and unethical” soirée at Girgenti.

Cassola pointed out that participants from the reality show Love Island Malta were among those invited to the concert “to meet [Abela’s] family, including minors”.

His request focuses on the use of Girgenti Palace for this concern, the public spending on the concert, and whether it was appropriate that the Love Island Malta participants were invited to meet with minors.

The Office of the Prime Minister issued a statement on Thursday reiterating that the orchestra concert was a cultural fundraiser "for a just cause".

"This wasn't the first time this concert was organised and the date was scheduled months ago and announced earlier this month. The event was open to the public for free but accepted donations towards animal welfare groups."