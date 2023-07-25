Air Malta flight from Heathrow turns back after technical issue

An Air Malta flight from London Heathrow to Malta had to turn back after experiencing a technical issue.

The airline said flight KM101 had to return to London Heathrow International Airport shortly after take-off. This unexpected event was caused by a minor technical issue.

As a result of this necessary precaution, KM101 from London Heathrow to Malta has experienced a delay. KM101 has departed London Heathrow at 4:10pm (Malta time) and will now arrive at Malta International Airport at 7:20pm (Malta time).

“Air Malta would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused and wish to emphasize that the safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” the airline said.