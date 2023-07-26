Non-urgent surgeries postponed after emergency ward experiences influx of heat-related admissions

The Mater Dei Hospital administration has decided on postponing a number of unurgent operations after the hospital emergency ward experienced an influx of admissions.

The health ministry said there has been an influx of admissions as a result of the heat wave which has swept the country over the past days.

“Therefore, in order to ensure the highest level of care for all patients, the Hospital Administration decided to postpone some of the elective and non-urgent surgeries that were scheduled for tomorrow and the following days,” the ministry announced.

Patients affected by the postponement will be given new appointments.

“Health authorities are once again appealing to the public to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the effects of the heatwave,” the ministry said. “They advise seeking medical attention if they experience any signs or symptoms of heat-related illness. It is also recommended to maintain regular contact with the elderly and those at higher risk, especially if they live alone.”

MaltaToday reported on Tuesday on how four people died from hyperthermia and dehydration over the weekend as a direct result of the heat dome which engulfed Malta.

A health ministry spokesperson confirmed that between the 22 and 23 July, one death was attributed to hyperthermia.

Hyperthermia is an elevated body temperature above the normal range, leading to symptoms like sweating, dehydration, rapid breathing, and confusion. If not promptly treated, it can progress to heat exhaustion or heatstroke and become life-threatening.

The spokesperson also confirmed that three other patients had dehydration as one of the main causes of their death.

Magisterial inquires into the deaths have been launched.

READ ALSO: Mater Dei Hospital left without any power for around 50 minutes after generators fail to kick in