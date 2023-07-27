Government launches public consultation on stone mason licensing

Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi has announced significant changes to the licensing of stone masons.

Under the proposed reforms, existing builders holding a mason's licence will retain their licenses, but may be required to undertake a refresher course upon renewal.

The revamp, overseen by the Building and Construction Agency (BCA), marks the first major update to the licensing process in approximately 140 years.

During the launch of a public consultation on the revamped licensing regulations, Zrinzo Azzopardi highlighted the BCA's pivotal role in handling the licensing process, which will now be transferred from the police and director of public works to the agency. This shift aims to streamline procedures and ensure more effective implementation of the new rules.

According to the proposed regulations, masons must meet several requirements to obtain or renew their licenses. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and demonstrate proficiency in interpreting design drawings. Additionally, they should be capable of reproducing intricate stone elements accurately.

Knowledge of health and safety measures on construction sites and familiarity with the latest local building technology are also mandatory prerequisites for obtaining or renewing a license.

Furthermore, the proposed qualifications mandate a thorough understanding of various aspects of construction, including formwork, reinforcement, curing, and concrete testing. Knowledge of laws related to development planning, as well as sanitary and building regulations, will also be assessed.

For applicants without a mason's qualification or equivalent certification, the BCA will consider alternative qualifications in the field of practice. These applicants will be required to sit for theory and practical examinations, evaluated by a five-member Masons Licensing Committee within the BCA.

Minister Zrinzo Azzopardi emphasized that the licensing reforms aimed to modernize and update the granting process while clearly defining builders' responsibilities. He underlined the importance of strengthening the regulatory framework and bolstering training opportunities to elevate the industry's standards.

BCA CEO Jesmond Muscat echoed the Minister's sentiments, citing the need for a revamped licensing process due to the evolving nature of modern construction. Modern buildings have significantly higher structures, extended depths into the ground, and employ different materials than their older counterparts. As such, masons must continuously update their knowledge to adhere to the latest standards and regulations.

In line with this, BCA officers will intensify enforcement efforts to ensure that license holders uphold proper practices and comply with the new requirements.

"Those who possess a license must understand that we are here to enhance what they already have," Muscat emphasised.

As the public consultation on the revamped licensing of masons commences, the industry eagerly anticipates the long-overdue changes that promise to bring greater efficiency, safety, and professionalism to construction practices.