[WATCH] No apology from energy minister over power cuts

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has not apologised over the severe power cuts over the past two weeks.

“Nobody enjoys a power cut. I didn’t like it, and nobody liked it. To have pro-longed power cuts is unacceptable, its worrying,” she said.

Dalli fielded questions from the media after a meeting between government and social partners on Friday afternoon.

During the meeting at Castille, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced government will be doubling its investment in the country’s distribution network, aimed at having a more robust system.

“It was not acceptable before, and it is not acceptable today,” she said. “As it is not acceptable, we have to accelerate our investment in the distribution network.”

She also said the past weeks have shown how temperatures are reaching new heights.

Calls for resignation

Recently, the Nationalist Party and ADPD – The Green Party, have called for Dalli’s resignation, over what they claim is a mis-management of the power cut crisis.

Asked whether she considered tendering her resignation, she said during the MCESD meeting there were no calls for her to resign, but calls for a swifter approach to the upgrading of the country’s distribution network.

“It was a very good meeting, where we presented our plan going forward, and there was an agreement on where we want to go,” she said.