Anger and frustration dominate Labour stronghold Żurrieq

From unbridled construction to mass importation of foreign workers; from traffic to the cost of living, residents of Labour stronghold Żurrieq are increasingly becoming disenchanted with government’s policies.

This is the feeling transmitted by several residents when MaltaToday went to Żurrieq to ask about their experiences with the power cuts that had hit the locality especially hard.

Off camera, nearly all those who spoke to this newspaper had strong words on the state of the locality and the country.

Construction

Construction is a big concern for Żurrieq residents. Although the locality is relatively free from large developments, this may soon change.

In June 2023, the Planning Authority unanimously approved a zoning application that would allow the development of an 11,590sq.m plot of farmland in the Nigret area. The approval was given in defiance of public outcry in the locality.

This development, whose architect is none other than former planning minister George Pullicino, has brought together a number of Żurrieq residents who promised to fight on.

The land in question was added to the development zone in the extension of building boundaries carried out in 2006. But a zoning application was still a requirement to determine what kind of development can be allowed.

The permit still needs the endorsement of Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, who was elected on the Żurrieq district in the last election. Zrinzo Azzopardi, along with Environment Minister Miriam Dalli have faced backlash from the residents for their silence on the development.

“The development in Nigret is not the only project threatening our village,” one resident told this newspaper. In fact, another development in Nigret, whose architect is Labour Party Deputy Leader Daniel Micallef had also been approved by the Planning Authority, while two other developments have been approved within the vicinity of the Nigret area. “They say they want to invest millions in open spaces and then let these atrocities happen. What a joke,” the resident said, referencing government’s pledge to invest €700 million in green, open spaces.

This anger is not only directed towards the current Labour government, as a number of residents told MaltaToday that their trust in politicians has faded, reflecting a trend noticed in a number of surveys conducted by this newspaper. The last survey which was published in July showed that 22.6% of the electorate said that they would not vote if an election was to be held the following day.

“You never know when you might wake up and be surrounded by cranes,” another resident said, noting that if no action is taken, Żurrieq risks losing its charm.

Too many foreign workers

Many Żurrieq residents who spoke to MaltaToday complained about a number of consequences brought about by the current economic model, which has increased the population in Malta by about 100,00 people in a decade.

Referring to the recent power cuts, one resident told this newspaper, “what did they expect?”

“There are too many people and we didn’t prepare for them,” he added.

When asked about what he thinks of government’s claims that the power cuts had nothing to do with a surging demand for energy, he replied: “Who are they trying to fool?” (B’min qed jippruvaw jitnejjku?)

Two residents sitting together in Żurrieq’s main square expressed their concern about the number of workers that need to be imported, noting that “it’s never enough!”

One of them said the importation of foreign workers years ago to boost the economy was acceptable at the time, “but the limit was surpassed long ago.”

Another man started ranting to MaltaToday about a wide variety of issues. Saying that he was a staunch Labour supporter for his entire life, he spoke of regret over how things turned out after 2013. “They tricked me, but I won’t be fooled again.”