Prime Minister visits ongoing renovations in Santa Lucija, Rabat schools

On Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela visited the Santa Lucija Secondary School and the Rabat Primary School, both of which are undergoing significant renovations.

The government has allocated €3.5 million for the enhancement of the Rabat Primary School. As part of this initiative, the school will now be operating from a single building instead of its previous two locations. The main objective of this project, presented by Fondazzjoni tal-Iskejjel ta' Għada's (FTS) management during the visit, is to provide a modern and comfortable space for both students and educators.

The upgraded Rabat Primary School will welcome around 400 students in 33 classrooms, which will be specially equipped for subjects like music and art. Additionally, there will be 10 classrooms dedicated to kindergarten students. The investment will also provide facilities such as an indoor gym, a multi-sensory room, an industrial kitchen, and a designated space for the members of the Breakfast Club. Additionally, the building is being built with energy efficiency in mind.

Meanwhile, the Santa Lucija Secondary School, which is part of Saint Thomas More College, is benefitting from €4.6 million in investments. Notably, the school lacked a hall since its inauguration in the 1990s, leading students and teachers to use halls outside the premises for various activities. Now, with the ongoing renovation, the school now has a new hall that can be utilized for various purposes, including as a theatre.

During the visit, Prime Minister Abela also inspected the final stages of the nearby new sports complex construction. The complex boasts a roof garden, offering additional recreational space for students and the local community.

Abela expressed his belief that these projects will create an ideal environment for children to achieve their potential and pursue their objectives. Education minister Clifton Grima, as well as the mayors of Rabat and Santa Lucija, Sandro Craus, and Charmaine St. John, respectively, were also present during the visit.