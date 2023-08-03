Qormi health centre undergoes temporary closure for ‘internal modernisation’

In a bid to enhance its facilities, the government has announced the temporary closure of the Qormi health centre, for internal modernisation, maintenance, and upgrading works.

The closure is set to take effect starting Monday, 7th August 2023.

The Qormi Health Centre will continue to offer Mental Health Services from a designated and segregated area within the premises, until the end of August.

Bloodletting services will be made available at a temporary location opposite St. Sebastian church.

The Qormi Health Centre has taken steps to transfer other medical services to various alternative Health Centres and Community Clinics.

Patients who have scheduled appointments beyond the 6th of August 2023 at the Qormi Health Centre will be contacted by the Telemedicine Client Support Centre.

This communication will include clear guidance on the location where their appointment will now take place.

Walk-in patients seeking medical attention during the temporary closure, are encourage to go to the Floriana Health Centre or Birkirkara Health Centre.