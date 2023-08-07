menu

Pillion rider sustains grievous injuries after motorbike and van collide

kurt_sansone
7 August 2023, 5:28pm
by Kurt Sansone
The pillion rider had to be taken to hospital for treatment (File photo)
A 43-year-old Nigerian man who was riding pillion on a motorcycle was hospitalised with grievous injuries after a traffic accident on the Coast Road.

Police said the accident between the motorbike, a Peugeot Tweet, and a Toyota Hiace van happened at around 11:30am on Monday.

The motorcycle was being driven by a 43-year-old Italian woman, while the van was driven by a 34-year-old Malian man, who lives in St Paul’s Bay.

The Nigerian man, who lives in Sliema, was certified to have sustained grievous injuries at Mater Dei Hospital. The police gave no information on the condition of the van and motorcycle drivers.

Police investigations are ongoing.

