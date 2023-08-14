Bernard Grech denied entry into PN club during Ħamrun feast

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech was refused entry at the party's club (kazin) during the Ħamrun feast on Sunday.

The incident led to party supporter Noel Mifsud Bonnici getting injured, with his wife claiming he was ‘severely beaten’ during the incident.

Sources close to the party leader said the issue arose after the band club’s barman, who was at the establishment’s doorway, advised Grech to not enter, as there were people of different party loyalty inside.

The source said their conversation was overheard by a third-party, who insisted it was not right for the leader to be denied entry to the PN’s club.

“There was a lot of alcohol going around, and the situation escalted in a split second,” the source said.

He denied the fight erupted due to “Adrian Delia’s people” getting involved, as is being suggested by the Labour Party newsportal ONE News.

In a post uploaded on party supporters closed group ‘Partit Nazzjonalist Maghqudin’, Mifsud’s wife, Fatima, slammed those who attacked her husband.

She claimed the barman, who according to the source, advised Grech to not enter the club in a peaceful manner, allegedly started “offending” her husband.

Fatima also said others who got involved in the tussle continued to beat-up her husband while he was on the floor, leading to him sustaining serious injuries to his right knee.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves for what you did,” she said.

Party sources refuted claims he was not welcome in the establishment.

“So much so the incident happened at around 1pm, and Grech spent till around 3pm in close vicinity of the club,” they said.

A photo uploaded to Bernard Grech’s Facebook page shows the leader following the feast from the balcony of the St Joseph band club. The band club is known for traditionally having Nationalist leaning supporters.