PN shuts Ħamrun każin that snubbed party leader

The Nationalist Party każin in Ħamrun will be 'temporarily closed', as decided by the party's administrative council, after Bernard Grech was refused entry into the club during the Ħamrun festa on Sunday.

In a single-line press statement, the party said that the decision was taken in a meeting convened by the administrative council. No reason was given for the closure of the każin.

The move comes after party leader Bernard Grech was refused entry into the każin last Sunday during Ħamrun festa celebrations. The incident led to party supporter Noel Mifsud Bonnici getting injured, with his wife claiming he was ‘severely beaten’ during the incident.

MaltaToday understands that Mifsud Bonnici is still in hospital after undergoing an operation in his leg.

The issue arose after the band club’s barman, who was at the establishment’s doorway, advised Grech to not enter, as there were people of 'different party loyalty' inside.

Their conversation was overheard by a third-party, who insisted it was not right for the leader to be denied entry to the PN’s club.

In a post uploaded on party supporters closed group ‘Partit Nazzjonalist Maghqudin’, Mifsud’s wife, Fatima, slammed those who attacked her husband.

Fatima also said others who got involved in the tussle continued to beat-up her husband while he was on the floor, leading to him sustaining serious injuries to his right knee.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves for what you did,” she said.

