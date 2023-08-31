EuroPride activities announced

EuroPride 2023 will be jam-packed with a variety of activities including discussions on a number of LGBT+ issues, theatrical productions, musical events, as well as entertainment events.

In a press briefing by the Human Rights Directorate, a breakdown was given of all the activities that will take place between 7 and 17 September. EuroPride is a pan-European international event dedicated to LGBT pride that is hosted by a different European city each year.

EuroPride will open on 7 September with an opening ceremony and after-party, featuring controversial Israel singer, Netta.

These are the discussions that will be taking place during the 10-day-long celebrations:

Friday 8th September - A Community Fora with EU Commissioner Helena Dalli

Sunday 10th September - Gender neutrality in language by the Malta Gay Rights Movement (MGRM)

Monday 11th September - LGBTIQ+ Rights in the New World of Work by the General Workers Union (GWU)

Monday 11th September - An intersectional perspective by the Nationa Council for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE)

Tuesday 12th September - A discussion on Domestic Violence by the Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence (CGBDV)

Tuesday 12th September - Let’s talk about ACE baby: asexuality to the talking table by the Allied Rainbow Community (ARC)

Tuesday 12th September - Ethical non-monogamy and non-traditional relationships by the ARC

Wednesday 13th September - Trans Healthcare by the ARC

Wednesday 13th September - Intersectional Feminism by the Consultative Council for Women's Rights (CCWR)

Thursday 14th September - Ageing with Pride by Forum Opportunitajiet Indaqs Partit Nazzjonalista (FOIPN)

Thursday 14th September - A discussion on abortion by MGRM

Thursday 14th September - A discussion on Surrogacy by Nisa Laburisti

Friday 15th September - Diversity in Political Representation by ALDE/FNF

Friday 15th September - Pride Amongst Prejudice by Global Equality Caucus

Friday 15th September - Unapologetic Love, Empowered Education by Rainbow Rose et al

Saturday 16th September - Queering Faith by Drachma

Sunday 17th September - Parents Speak from their hearts by Drachma

Meanwhile, in Gozo, three pride events will be held between the 7 September and 9 September. On the first two days, LGBTI+ Gozo will organise a Drinks and Paint event, along with discussions named Why Pride in Gozo and Interfaith Dialogue.

On 9 September MGRM will organise 'Kwir Olympics', while ARC, LGBTI+ Gozo and RIFORMI will organise the Pride March in Gozo along with the Pride Concert.

The full programme for the EuroPride can be found on www.europride2023.mt.