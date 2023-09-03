menu

23 migrants detained in Ħamrun and Santa Venera sweeps

Searches in Ħamrun and Santa Venera lead the police to 23 people living in Malta without the necessary permits

marianna_calleja
3 September 2023, 3:16pm
by Marianna Calleja
1 min read
23 individuals without permits discovered in recent searches. (Photo: Uffiċċju tal-Komunikazzjoni, Il-Korp tal-Pulizija ta’ Malta)
Searches in Ħamrun and Santa Venera led the police to 23 people living in Malta without the necessary permits.

“The police are continuing with weekly inspections throughout the country, in a clear message in favour of maintaining order and respecting the laws of our country. This is also part of a prevention strategy,” a statement on Sunday read,

The migrants were found in streets and residences.

Several police officers and other units assisted members of the Detention Services in carrying out the sweep against irregular migration.

The police also confirmed that the deportation process of other migrants found in the past has been finalised.

