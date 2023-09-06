[IN PHOTOS] Valletta decked in pride colours

As Malta prepares to host the EuroPride Valletta 2023 celebrations, the capital has been decked in rainbow colours ahead of the 10-day festival.

MaltaToday photographer James Bianchi walked the streets of Valletta capturing images of the various shopfronts, offices and public spaces decked in pride colours.

The events will run between 7 September and 17 September but the official opening ceremony has been relocated to the MFCC in Ta’ Qali instead of Triton Square because of expected bad weather.

Organisers are promising a spectacular opening event with the highlight of the evening being the premiere performance of the official EuroPride Valletta 2023 song, We Are Pride, featuring artists MattBLK, Destiny, and Owen Luellen, accompanied by DanceLabMT dancers choreographed by Luke Brincat.

The Pride March and show in Gozo, scheduled for Saturday, will proceed as planned, pending favourable weather conditions.

The EuroPride Village in Pjazza Tritoni is set to open on Monday, 11 September, offering a platform for various thought-provoking discussions throughout the week.

Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg described EuroPride as a platform for activism and community engagement, aimed at fostering a better understanding of LGBTIQ+ experiences across all facets of life.