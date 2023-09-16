Greens insist on protecting LGBTIQ+ rights acquired over the years

ADPD - The Green Party insisted that the LGBTIQ+ rights that have been acquired over the years, have to be protected.

The party spokespersons addressed a press conference in relation to EuroPride in front of the Parliament on Saturday morning, together with Danish Green MEP Kira Marie Peter-Hansen.

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci emphasised that incidents of homophobia prove the need and relevance of Pride.

“We can’t take our rights for granted. We can’t say that we have the best laws that protect the community because even when we take a look at what is happening in Europe – there are continuous attacks on the LGBTIQ+ community, and there are movements in Malta that are doing their utmost to diminish the community’s rights,” Gauci said.

She remarked how ADPD was and will always be an ally of the LGBTIQ+ community as the party believes that everyone should be free to express themselves and their love.

“We can’t keep formulating opinions in the name of a religion, or because of children – we obstruct and keep people from expressing their persona,” Gauci said.

She called for more investment into education and the training of professionals like doctors, teachers, and police on how they should treat members of the LGBTIQ+ community.

ADPD Deputy Chairperson and Spokesperson on European Union & Civil Rights Mina Jack Tolu said that this EuroPride has brought about a lot of mixed feelings.

“It’s been great to connect with LGBTIQ+ communities from across Europe and the rest of the World in various conferences, discussions, and other intimate occasions where one discovers the hope of what can be achieved when one works together,” Tolu said.

They said that at the same time, a number of issues have been highlighted during this week, in particular about the implementation of laws in Malta, and how certain policies and practices are actually leading to increased red tape and bureaucracy.

Tolu mentioned the examples of the additional hurdles being faced by trans-children to access legal gender recognition or for trans people who are neuro-atypical/neuro-divergent to access trans-specific healthcare where even more steps are being added in between their access to healthcare and their starting point in their transition.

They highlighted that LGBTIQ+ migrants who are not coming from safe countries who seek refuge in Europe and seek asylum in Malta, should be safeguarded in LGBTIQ+ legislation, as they face the risk of being sent back to countries that Malta considers safe even if homosexuality is criminalised.

“The barriers these migrants face when accessing legal aid, in communicating with local NGOs and LGBTIQ+ organisations that can support them in their application for asylum is unacceptable,” Tolu said.

“ADPD appeals that every step to support these persons who come to Europe to find an LGBTIQ+ community that accepts them but instead are faced with a lot of bureaucracy and closed doors,” Tolu concluded.

Kira Marie Peter-Hansen, Danish Member of the European Parliament and Vice-President of the Greens-EFA group said that although Malta is at the forefront of civil rights, there are still steps to be taken in order to ensure gender equality and equality for LGBTIQ+ people.

She said that across Europe, there is a backlash sweeping against the rights of all minorities as Conservative parties move to the Right and join forces with Extreme Right parties. Peter-Hansen singled out Italy, Spain, Sweden, Finland, and even in the US and globally.

“It is therefore important that we keep uniting progressive forces in driving the change to ensure equal rights and opportunities in all of Europe,” Peter-Hansen said.