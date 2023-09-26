[LIVE] PAC resumes questions to Muscat over Electrogas procurement

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat returns to the parliamentary public accounts committee in his fifth appearance as a witness on the NAO report dealing with the procurement of the Electrogas gas plant.

Muscat has so far provided a staunch defence of Labour’s chief policy plank in 2013, which led to the commissioning of a €200 million gas plant from Electrogas, a consortium of Maltese business groups, the Azerbaijan state gas company Socar, and German multiational Siemens.

Electrogas’s shareholders included the Tumas business group and its CEO Yorgen Fenech, now accused of having masterminded the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2016, largely over revelatory reports concerning Fenech, the Electrogas plants and its dealings with the government, as well as a secret business connection with Muscat’s then chief of staff Keith Schembri, through the use of offshore companies.