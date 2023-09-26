menu

[LIVE] PAC resumes questions to Muscat over Electrogas procurement

Continuation of Public Accounts Committee hearings on NAO report into procurement of Electrogas gas plant

matthew_vella
26 September 2023, 2:13pm
by Matthew Vella
1 min read
Former prime minister Joseph Muscat testifies at the PAC
14:17 PAC chairman Darren Carabott begins proceedings in the PAC saying that Enemalta has so far not responded to a series of questions it sent to the state company. Carabott says he will summon Enemalta CEO Ryan Fava to return to the PAC for questioning if he does not furnish the committee with the clarifications requested. Matthew Vella
14:15 Good afternoon - the PAC is back in session with Joseph Muscat, former prime minister, to be summoned for questioning. Matthew Vella

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat returns to the parliamentary public accounts committee in his fifth appearance as a witness on the NAO report dealing with the procurement of the Electrogas gas plant.

Muscat has so far provided a staunch defence of Labour’s chief policy plank in 2013, which led to the commissioning of a €200 million gas plant from Electrogas, a consortium of Maltese business groups, the Azerbaijan state gas company Socar, and German multiational Siemens.

Electrogas’s shareholders included the Tumas business group and its CEO Yorgen Fenech, now accused of having masterminded the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2016, largely over revelatory reports concerning Fenech, the Electrogas plants and its dealings with the government, as well as a secret business connection with Muscat’s then chief of staff Keith Schembri, through the use of offshore companies.

