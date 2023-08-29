Muscat in Electrogas PAC: Caruana Galizia inquiry factually incorrect over project

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat returned to the parliamentary public accounts committee in his fourth appearance as a witness on the NAO report dealing with the procurement of the Electrogas gas plant.

Many of the questions he fielded dealt with previous matters he has testified on, with clarifications sought on other statements made by former finance minister Edward Scicluna and former permanent secretary Alfred Camilleri.

In a new development, the Opposition MPs leading the grilling of the former Labour PM asked Muscat to justify the alleged absence of the finance ministry on the procurement process of the Electrogas deal.

With some questions based on conclusions emanating from the Caruana Galizia assassination public inquiry, Muscat at one point expressed his disagreement with the conclusions of the three-judge panel.

While the inquiry’s conclusions remarked at the “utter lack of involvement” of then finance minister Edward Scicluna from the negotiations on the Delimara gas plant with Electrogas, Muscat said this was “totally incorrect”.

“The public inquiry is not understanding the remit of the ministry and the extent of its involvement. Numerous Cabinet documents will attest to its involvement, sometimes with other lead ministries. Here the judges are saying it was never involved. Many Cabinet documents will disprove this claim. If the witness statements the inquiry heard gave them this impression, it is a wrong conclusion.”

Muscat insisted that Scicluna was involved “at all stages where the ministry of finance had to be involved in” and that his testimony to the public inquiry had been “strongly extrapolated.”

Muscat, reacting to PAC chairman Darren Carabott’s read-out of the judges’ conclusions, reiterated his belief that their interpretation of Scicluna’s testimony was “incorrect” and bereft of any experience grounded in the workings of government.

As Nationalist MP Robert Cutajar took issue with Muscat’s doubts about the conclusions of the public inquiry, Muscat replied saying that his wholesale belief of the inquiry should be extended to the conclusions of the ‘Egrant’ magisterial inquiry, which had disproved his ownership of a secret Panama offshore company.

Later, with more questions delving into the public inquiry’s conclusions, it was Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield who raised the point that Auditor General Charles Deguara should substantiate whether the Electrogas procurement had been a pre-electoral deal as claimed by the judges in the public inquiry.

With Muscat asked to leave the PAC committee room, Deguara testified to the MPs that there was no way that such a complex procurement as the Delimara gas plant could “either be good or bad… it is a human process after all.”

“We did not find clear evidence to strengthen the argument that this was a pre-electoral deal. The NAO lives or dies by its evidence. Clear evidence of a pre-electoral agreement was not found… unfortunately in every assignment we have had in the last 15 years, nobody has ever sent us all the information we requested.”

Muscat, brought again into the committee room, then commented that it was the NAO’s published view that the irregularities over parts of the procurement system had been down to the fact that there were no guidelines for a contract of this nature. “We had to create the guidelines as we progressed on this contract.”

Muscat later challenged Carabott over questions dealing with private business matters that belonged to his former chief of staff, Keith Schembri. “This is not the PAC’s remit right now… this country does not have clear rules on whoever is in private business and working in the public sector, to have clear reporting guidelines on this kind of business.”

Questions from Carabott related to an article by blogger Manuel Delia claiming that Keith Schembri had received $430,000 in “unexplained funds” in January 2015, five weeks after a trip he made to Azerbaijan capital Baku. Joseph Muscat had back then said that his chief of staff had “categorically” denied the allegations.

In other matters dealing with the Electrogas deal to have Enemalta pay some €2 million a year in excise duty for the private company, Muscat insisted that the trade-off was still advantageous to the taxpayer. “The excise is being absorbed as part of a final settlement on demurrage and other conditions, with the trade-off being in favour of Enemalta… a number of these advantages were costed, with a positive balance in favour of Enemalta.”

Carabott asked at what point did the government decide to change a condition within the contract to have Enemalta absorb the excise payable by Electrogas. “If it was something that benefited the taxpayer, we would have changed the contract… I don’t see anything exceptional about this,” Muscat said.

Muscat has so far provided a staunch defence of Labour’s chief policy plank in 2013, which led to the commissioning of a €200 million gas plant from Electrogas, a consortium of Maltese business groups, the Azerbaijan state gas company Socar, and German multiational Siemens.

Electrogas’s shareholders included the Tumas business group and its CEO Yorgen Fenech, now accused of having masterminded the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2016, largely over revelatory reports concerning Fenech, the Electrogas plants and its dealings with the government, as well as a secret business connection with Muscat’s then chief of staff Keith Schembri, through the use of offshore companies.