Repubblika asks Police Commissioner to prosecute seven over driving licence racket

Rule of law NGO Repubblika handed in a letter to the police commissioner, asking him to press charges against seven individuals, whose chats with Transport Malta’s director of licensing Clint Mansueto to “help” candidates obtain their driving licence were exposed.

A Times of Malta investigation revealed how these officials and others, including former Transport Minister Ian Borg examinations, forwarded names of test candidates that had to be “taken care of” to ensure they passed their exam.

Repubblika told Angelo Gafa’ to perform his duty and take action in light of the “incriminating proof against these individuals that you have had since October 2021.”

The NGO believes all seven should be charged with trading in influence, forming part of a criminal conspiracy, and promoting an organisation with a view to committing crimes.

The seven, who are all government officials, are PBS executive chairman and former Transport Malta official Mark Sammut, head of Transport Malta’s land transport directorate Pierre Montebello, former PA to Transport Malta’s chairman and now secretary to Prime Minister Robert Abela Rachel Debono, former OPM customer care Ray Mizzi, chief of staff to Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri Michael Buhagiar, and Glorianne Micallef Portelli and Antonella Agius Micallef who are persons of trust within Ian Borg’s secretariat.

In the lettter, Repubblika said that if the police fail to act, it will take legal steps against the Gafa’.

The letter was signed by lawyer Jason Azzopardi on behalf of the NGO President Robert Aquilina.