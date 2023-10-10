Air Malta clarifies why website still provides bookings past airline closing date

Air Malta has closed its reservation systems for bookings past its 31 March 2024 closing date, after the airline was still accepting bookings and payment on its website for the same period.

In a statement, Air Malta said that it faced challenges in updating the availability of its flights scheduled on or after 31 March, which is the official closing date for the national airline.

“This arose as travel partners required an extended period to manage the partial discontinuation of the global selling systems calendar as it integrates within Air Malta’s infrastructure,” the statement reads.

The airline said a partial closure was unfeasible, thus forcing the airline to retain the entirety of its active calendar, which includes flights scheduled on and after the closing date.

“The only alternative was full closure, which would have resulted in a significant impact, not just for the airline, but for the Maltese economy.”

However, Air Malta said it has now closed its resevation systems for bookings intended for travel or after 31 March.

All reservations for flights taking place on or after 31 March will be annulled and fully refunded, as was announced in a press conference announcing Air Malta’s closure.

“Air Malta also assures its customers that it will operate all scheduled flights until 30 March 2024 and all existing tickets, along with those acquired for travel up to 30 March 2024, will retain their validity. Flights will continue to operate as scheduled until that date.”

READ ALSO | Air Malta: After a hard landing, prepare for take-off