Motorcycle driver sustains grievous injuries after collision in Mosta

A 33-year-old motorcycle driver sustained grievous injuries after a traffic accident involving himself and a vehicle on Friday morning.

The accident happened at 8:00am in Vjal Ragusa, Mosta.

Police investigations show that a collision occurred between a Peugeot 2008 driven by a 35-year-old man and the victim who was driving a Honda WW125.

The victim was aided by a medical team and was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.