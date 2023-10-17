Authorities investigating vandalism on Portes de Bombes

Authorities are looking into vandalism on Floriana's Portes de Bombes, as black graffiti was found on the back of the historic site on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the ministry for national heritage stated that the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, the Preservation and Restoration Department, as well as police are working together in order to address the case.

On Tuesday morning, the message "I love you Dali," was sprayed on the back of Portes de Bombes.

The ministry condemned the act of vandalism and said that plans are underway to remove the graffiti immediately.

"Our country's cultural heritage gives us identity, and this is why government is committed to safeguarding and protecting our cultural heritage; in order to preserve what makes us Maltese and Gozitan," the ministry concluded.