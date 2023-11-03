Students call Metsola 'enabler of genocide' during MCAST visit

A group of MCAST students welcomed European Parliament president Roberta Metsola with posters on Friday morning calling her an enabler of genocide.

Metsola was visiting the MCAST campus on Friday morning when a group of students confronted her with papers that read enabler of genocide.

The students, who gathered on the campus grounds, voiced their outrage at her presence, asking whether she is comfortable with enabling the “death of more than 8,000 Palestinians.”

On October 13, Metsola visited Israel with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to express solidarity with the victims of the Hamas terrorist attacks and meet with Israeli leadership.

She also held a solemn ceremony outside the European Parliament to remember the victims killed in Hamas's attack on Israel, in which she said that Hamas does not represent the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Metsola has been facing criticism from certain quarters for her initial positions on internal affairs, mostly the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

Locally, the Prime Minister suggested that Roberta Metsola used her power to satisfy her "personal ego" instead of seeking peace in the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

Foreign Minister Ian Borg also criticised her for visiting Israel and giving the impression the EU is indifferent to the human catastrophe in Gaza.