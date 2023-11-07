Silvio Grixti breaks silence on disability benefits scandal

Former Labour MP Silvio Grixti has spoken out for the first time about the disability benefits scandal, but instead pointed fingers at a Nationalist MP implicated in selling certificates in 2018.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Grixti posted a photo of a medical certificate used by people requesting medical benefits.

“Why is it that, when there were media reports in the recent past about abuses with these certificates, the police didn’t investigate and acted like everything was forgiven?”

Grixti was alluding to shadow health minister Stephen Spiteri, who in 2018 was caught selling medical certificates for €5 each

A judge had described the Medical Council’s disciplinary proceedings against doctor and PN MP Stephen Spiteri as a ‘classic case of a structural lack of objective impartiality’, throwing out the case.

He also tagged Health Minister Chris Fearne. “What do you think Chris Fearne???”

This is the first time Grixti spoke about the disability benefits scandal publicly. Last September, the former Labour MP was implicated in an extensive scheme spanning several years, involving the fraudulent acquisition of monthly disability benefits.

Grixti had resigned from parliament on 20 December after news emerged that he was interrogated by police in relation to fraudulent medical documents. He was released on police bail.

Last week, he was interrogated by police for a second time over the disability benefits scandal.