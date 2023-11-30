National Book Council employee's role is 'untenable', PEN Malta says

PEN Malta, a group of writers, journalists, artists, and activists, is calling for swift action to be taken regarding comments made by a National Book Council employee.

The employee in question, Jasmine Bajada had claimed on Facebook that local authors need to “whore” themselves out to succeed in the industry.

While defending the right of freedom of expression even when it comes to “absurd” and “baseless” claims, the group stated that it is unacceptable that a person who is paid from public funds to promote the book industry speaks in such a manner.

The NGO was also disappointed by the National Book Council’s response, where instead of demanding an explanation and a public apology from Bajada, the council’s CEO Mark Camilleri apologised on her behalf and assured the public that the matter had been dealt with internally.

“This does not assure us in any way,” PEN Malta said, adding that, “there is no transparency and there was no statement from Bajada regarding her actions.”

The group said that with her declaration, Bajada has rendered her position within the National Book Council untenable and that her comments made a mockery of the council.

Additionally, given that Bajada is a manager within the council responsible for events, awards, funds, and other initiatives, PEN Malta said that every council event will be “stained with suspicion and a lack of trust,” until the situation is dealt with publicly and transparently.

“We hope that you treat this case with the urgency it deserves and restore faith in the National Book Council with your actions,” the group concluded.

The letter was signed by poet and writer, Immanuel Mifsud, who had also lambasted Bajada in his own Facebook post.