October saw 313,705 tourists in Malta, NSO figures show

In October Malta welcomed a total of 313,705 tourists, with 283,595 of them visiting for leisure and 20,375 for business.

According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), the majority of visitors fell within the 25-44 age group (37.8%), followed by the 45-64 age bracket (34.4%). Residents from the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany constituted 44.1% of the total inbound tourists.

The total number of nights spent by tourists increased by 30.7% compared to October 2022, surpassing 2 million nights. The majority of guest nights (85.2%) were spent in rented accommodation establishments. On average, tourists stayed for 6.6 nights.

Tourist expenditure exceeded €300.8 million, marking a 39.0% increase from the same month in 2022. The average expenditure per night was estimated at €145.9.

For the first ten months of 2023, inbound tourists totaled 2,599,155, reflecting a 31.6% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Total nights spent increased by 23.3%, reaching almost 17.8 million nights.

Total tourist expenditure amounted to €2.4 billion, marking a 34.5% increase from 2022. The expenditure per capita rose to €914 from €894 in 2022.