[WATCH] Muscat on freezing orders: 'PN knows something I don’t'

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has once again cast doubts on the ongoing magisterial inquiry regarding the fraudulent hospitals deal, saying he has, “no faith in the inquiry.”

On Tuesday, MaltaToday asked Muscat for his reaction after the Nationalist Party’s justice spokesperson Karol Aquilina questioned government’s fast-tracking of amendments to the legal framework regulating freezing orders, while hinting at Muscat.

“It’s a sign that the Nationalist Party knows something that I don’t,” Muscat said, adding that he believes that the amendments are the result of a number of cases government had lost in the past.

READ ALSO | Grech: Government’s freezing order amendments appease those charged with corruption

Revisiting his lack of faith in institutions, Muscat claimed that, “The fact that some politicians say that Joseph Muscat will be arraigned reaffirms my doubts and suspicions about the ongoing magisterial inquiry that I have no faith in.”

When asked if he believes that the legal amendments in question are being rushed given that Parliament will soon close for the holidays, Muscat stated that he doesn’t even know what the amendments include.

“I cannot comment on the timing of the amendments because I’m not privy to the discussions,” Muscat said.

READ ALSO: Opposition MPs question government motivation in fast-tracking amendments to freezing orders law