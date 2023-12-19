Sleepless nights: Midnight car drifts irk Attard residents

Car enthusiasts in Ta’ Qali are leaving countless residents fuming over sleepless nights and disrupted peace.

The popular spot, once associated with tranquility, has now become a hub for adrenaline junkies seeking the thrill of drifting their cars late at night.

Locals, however, are not amused. The screeching sounds of tyres on the asphalt can be heard in various localities, especially neighbouring Attard and Mosta, at the expense of residents.

In fact, residents told this newspaper that despite the distance between Ta’ Qali and their home, the nightly cacophony still wakes them up. “I have met many residents who talk of tension, nervousness and sleeplessness at night thanks to this,” one Attard resident said.

A video of one group of drifters seen by this newspaper shows a car drifting hazardously in a large car park opposite of the BOV Adventure Park. In fact, various tyre marks all over the parking area can even be seen from Google Maps.

Residents say that the issue has been going on for years. They expressed frustration with the lack of effective intervention from law enforcement authorities.

One resident, who has been battling the issue for over two years, said that their local council seemed helpless, suggesting only phone calls as a form of complaint. The resident, who has been diligently reaching out to the police, expressed frustration with the seemingly futile efforts.

“I have been calling the police, on and off for two years. They send a car, I’ve no idea what they do. The drifters are back the next day. I call again,” he explained.

Some residents even tried posting videos of the disturbances on social media in the hope that someone might take action, and when the video found itself on a local news portal, the drifting activities ceased for about three weeks.

This is why residents insist on police action. They argue that if a social media post can lead to a temporary halt, regular police arrests and fines could be a more effective solution to put an end to this trend.

Drifting is a driving technique where the driver intentionally oversteers the car, losing traction while maintaining control of the vehicle as it turns on a tight circle. The antics of amateur car enthusiasts burning rubber in a public car park at Ta’ Qali must not be confused with the professional sport of drifting, which is regulated.