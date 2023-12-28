Man wanted by police over ongoing investigation

The police are searching for Morat Abdikadir Mohammed Naswan in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling, even anonymously, on 2122 4001 or 119.

People can also go to the nearest police station and quote number 25/2023.

The man is a 32-year-old Libyan national who had been arrested following raids on a Valletta property believed to have been serving as a crack cocaine processing site. He had pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Mohammed Naswan had several other brushes with the law, from threatening a man with a knife in 2019 to being caught with a significant amount of cocaine in 2019.

READ ALSO | Valletta couple on drugs charges put private life on social media