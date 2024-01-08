Over 600 parents fell victim to domestic violence by their children

Between 2021 and 2023, police received 568 reports of parents falling victims to domestic violence at the hands of their children.

A parliamentary question by the PN’s spokesperson for active ageing, Paula Mifsud Bonnici addressed to internal affairs minister Byron Camilleri revealed that during the two-year period, the reports indicate that 630 parents experienced domestic violence perpetrated by their children.

The information tabled in parliament on Monday shows that from the 630 parents, 225 of them were fathers, while the vast majority of the victims (405) were mothers.

Meanwhile, Camilleri stated that exactly half of the victims were 60 years old or older.

It was also stated that whenever there was evidence of a reported crime, criminal action was taken against the aggressors. In fact, Camilleri stated that between 2021 and 2023, police took action against perpetrators from 461 of the cases reported.