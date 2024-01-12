Former Aġenzija Sapport chief to lead Social Care Standards Authority

Ruth Sciberras is the new chief executive of the Social Care Standards Authority, the Social Policy Ministry announced on Friday.

Sciberras spent 25 years working in the social sector. She served as a director at Aġenzija Appoġġ and eventually led Aġenzija Sapport for three years as its chief executive.

She left the role at Aġenzija Sapport in 2022, replaced by former MP and disability activist Oliver Scicluna.

After this, she worked within the Social Policy Ministry and helped develop its positive parenting programme. In 2023, she also chaired the Multi Agency Risk Assessment Meetings (MARAM), set up to evaluate high-risk domestic violence cases after the murder of Bernice Cassar.

The Social Care Standards Authority is responsible for licencing social welfare providers, establishing care standards, and conducting inspections.

Sciberras is replaceing acting CEO George Fenech, who was temporarily tasked with leading the authority last October after Lisa Cassar Shaw resigned.

In a press statement announcing the appointment, Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon wish her well. “This appointment clearly shows the government’s determination to strengthen the social sector by hiring competent people.”