Malta registers 5.7% increase in births in 2023

Malta registered a 5.7% increase in the number of registered births, as 2023 welcomed 4,204 babies born in Malta.

In a press release on Tuesday, Identità stated that this represents an increase of 226 babies when compared to the previous year. From the total number of births, 2,162 of them were boys, while girls made up the remaining 2,042.

The agency formerly known as Identity Malta noted that among the most popular names for boys were Matteo, Noah, Luca and Jack, while the most popular girl names were Emma, Valentina, Julia and Nina. Here it was stated that for the second consecutive year, Ġanni and Luċija were the most popular names.

In 2023, 3,915 deaths were also reported, with 1,943 of them being men while 1,972 were women. This marks a 3.5% increase of deaths when compared to 2022, as the increase translates to 132 more deaths.

Interestingly, female deaths rose by 136 women when compared to the previous year, while male deaths increased by four men.

According to Identità, 2,036 weddings were registered in 2023, marking a decrease of 201 weddings when compared to the previous year. None of these were civil unions.

Meanwhile, there were 36 cases of cohabitation compared to the 31 registered in 2022.

In total, the Public Registry issued 68,987 certificates ranging from birth, death, marriage and civil union certificates. From these, 57% (39,217) were processed online, while 29,770 were processed in the Public Registry’s office in Marsa. 52 of the certificates were for cohabitation.

Identità CEO Mark Mallia reminded the public that all the agency’s digital services are now protected by two-factor-authentication, ensuring that its clients have the necessary peace of mind when dealing with sensitive personal documents.