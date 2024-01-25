Epic customers left without services after construction workers cut through cables

Epic customers experienced a loss of internet access on Thursday, after the company attributed the service disruption to road workers who unintentionally severed an underground cable.

“We are aware that some of our customers may experience intermittent interruptions to home or mobile service. This is due to third party fibre cut caused by road works unrelated to Epic's operations. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by this, and we are rapidly working to resolve this issue within the day and will have further updates later on,” the company said on Facebook.

Customers on home internet and TV packages below 1GB are affected in all areas across Malta and Gozo.

The Southern part of Malta is affected for Mobile connectivity and Plug & Play, including these areas: Birgu, Birzebbugia, Bormla, Fgura, Floriana, Hal Ghaxaq, Kalkara, Luqa, Marsaskala, Marsaxlokk, Paola, Tarxien, Santa Lucija, Senglea, Xaghjra, Zabbar, Zejtun.

In a 3pm update, Epic said home internet & TV service has been restored.

“Even-though this issue was caused by roadworks unrelated to Epics' operation, we will be reaching you in the coming days with more details of how we will be compensating you. Mobile connectivity and Plug & Play services will be restored within the day,” it said.