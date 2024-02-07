Paceville junction set for multi-million infrastructure upgrade

The junction connecting Swieqi and St Julian’s is set for an upgrade similar to that of Kappara.

During a technical briefing on Wednesday Infrastructure Malta explained the project entails the elimination of the current traffic light junction on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli. It will be replaced by the construction of fresh entry routes into Swieqi and St Julian’s, along with the implementation of an updated traffic organization system that will supersede the existing confined underpass beneath the current traffic lights.

According to Infrastructure Malta, pivotal enhancements encompass the improved regulation of traffic flow and turning manoeuvres leading into Swieqi and St. Julian’s. This aims to optimize the efficiency of entry and exit points.

Furthermore, for those utilizing active mobility, the project introduces new footpaths and an upgraded pedestrian link to substitute the current vehicular underpass connecting Triq is-Swieqi and Triq Santu Wistin.

Traffic modifications include a new slip road from the Northbound carriageway of Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli to Swieqi and St. Julian’s, designed to allow traffic to flow separately and avoid conflicts with the main route. Similarly, traffic exiting St. Julian’s proceeding Northbound, shall use an adjacent route below Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli to merge with the inner lane of the main Northbound carriageway.

The exit from Swieqi will be improved through a link below Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli in lieu of the existing substandard underpass connecting the same Swieqi Road with Triq Santu Wistin.

Additionally, the project will upgrade the stormwater system to better manage rainwater through improved catchments and discharge points.

Following extensive consultation with stakeholders, including local councils, Infrastructure Malta will be submitting preliminary plans to the Planning Authority, with further adjustments anticipated as discussions progress.

“This project represents a significant step forward in the agency’s commitment to improve infrastructure and mobility within the communities of Swieqi and St. Julian’s,” a spokesperson said.