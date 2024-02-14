Farmers holding second protest on Thursday

Farmers will again drive from Ta’ Qali to Valletta in protest of the EU’s farming legislation, and will present the government with several proposals to buffer the impact of EU regulations and plans.

In a statement, Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi said the rally of agricultural and non-agricultural vehicles will leave the Ta’ Qali car park used by the farmers’ market at 11:45am and drive towards Valletta, arriving at around 2-2:30pm.

The rally will pass through Attard, Mrieħel Bypass, Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass, Aldo Moro Road (Marsa), Blata l-Bajda and Floriana until finally arriving in Valletta (Triq l- Għassara tal-Għeneb) where vehicles will be parked and a press conference held.

The NGO said it is organising the rally to build on the moment gained by the first rally on 2 February.

The first rally saw Maltese farmers join Europe-wide protests against EU plans they say will threaten the livelihoods of farmers. They also voiced their concerns on how the sector is being ignored by the political class.

Prime Minister Robert Abela met with farmers at the rally, some of whom were heard complaining with him about the overregulation of the sector.

“You do not know what it means to be a farmer, none of you do. You’re not understanding that you are killing off the sector!” one of the protestors told Abela.

READ ALSO: Prime Minister turns up at farmers protest on Floriana Granaries