Climate action requires everyone’s contribution: Environment Minister

Addressing climate change requires everybody’s contribution going forward, the Environment Minister told parliament on Monday.

“When we speak about climate action, everyone has to be included in that conversation – in the coming years we all have to contribute in that change,” Miriam Dalli said.

Dalli was delivering concluding remarks during the debate on the new legal framework to address climate change, which includes a Climate Action Authority and separate National Climate Action Council.

The minister said the new authority will have a central role in every decision which tackles climate change.

“That is why we went for a national authority, as it serves at the highest institutional level,” she said. “It will serve independently from other entities, but in constant collaboration.”

Dalli slammed the Opposition rhetoric during the debate, saying it chose to “unfairly criticise” the work of other government entities, as well as pushing for policy which taxes rather than incentivises.

She mentioned a number of measures introduced by government aimed at tackling the climate crisis such as energy from renewable resources, the country’s energy mix and the reduction in emissions.

“The government wants to drive and incentivise change which reduce emissions in the country,” she said. “At the end of the day, climate action must lead us to having the environment which surrounds us – our roads, our homes, our localities, the food we eat, our seas – a sustainable one.”

Four years too late – Bernard Grech

Addressing parliament earlier on Monday, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said the setting up of the authority was being carried out “four years too late”.

“Back in 2019 we had presented our proposals on climate change to government, but they rejected them,” he said. “It took us four years to create the agency, four wasted years.”

He said government “said a lot but explained nothing” on what the agency will do.

“How will it shift the country’s failing economic model? We know nothing,” she said.

Grech said the Opposition sees climate action as an opportunity to make a transition towards a cleaner economy which abides by ESG criteria.

“Climate change requires action and not just talk. This challenge is bigger than partisan politics,” he said. “Government must show commitment so that the 2030 and 2050 goals are reached.”