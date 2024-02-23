[WATCH] Five migrants die as boat capsizes three miles off the coast of Żonqor

Five immigrants have died after a boat capsized near Żonqor during a rescue operation by the Armed Forces.

In a press conference delivered by AFM Deputy Commander, Edric Zahra it was explained that at around 10:45 the AFM’s operation centre received a call acknowledging them of a migrant boat around five miles off Żonqor.

Zahra explained that an AFM airplane was sent to the boat’s location in order to verify the information. It was then confirmed that a 25-foot boat with two motors was about three miles away from the Maltese coast.

An AFM vessel was then sent to the boat’s location. When the AFM met the migrant boat near a fish farm, a rescue operation was initiated, as Zahra explained that, “the boat suddenly capsized.”

After the incident, the AFM sent more vessels to the area in order to rescue the migrants who were now in the sea.

Zahra stated that 21 migrants were taken to the Ħal Safi open centre, eight were taken to hospital for medical care, while five people died at sea. The Deputy Commander said that the victims were a woman and four men. The rescued migrants who have been taken to the open centre and hospital are all men.

The migrants are believed to have originated from a number of countries, including Syria, Egypt, Ghana and Eritrea

AFM divers are currently still in the area to confirm whether all victims have been recovered.