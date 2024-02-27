Government issues €102 million tender for Bormla elderly home

The Active Ageing Ministry has issued a €102 million tender for the demolition, design, construction and management of the Bormla home for the elderly.

The existing home had to be evacuated last year after inspections revealed the building structure was in a poor state. The Planning Authority has approved an outline permit for the demolition and reconstruction of the home.

The invitation to tender published by the Contracts Department is expecting bidders to propose a project that will include demolition of the existing building, the design and construction of a new building, the provision of maintenance, management and operational services once the home becomes functional.

The estimated contract value is of €102 million and will be evaluated on best price-quality ratio. It also asks bidders to include “high energy and environmental performance standards”.

The deadline for bids is 25 June 2024 with prospective bidders having until 9 May to seek clarifications from the government.