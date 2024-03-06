PBS fined €930 for uneven media coverage between Grech and Abela

Public Broadcasting Services (PBS) has been issued a fine after TVM failed to include a voice clip of PN leader Bernard Grech's speech in parliament.

On Tuesday, the Broadcasting Authority heard from PBS' editor-in-chief's lawyer Mark Vassallo, who on behalf of his client said that the complaint was due to a mistake.

The PN's complaint stems from a parliamentary debate on the new authority for climate change. During TVM's news coverage, a voice clip of the Prime Minister was used, but the broadcaster did not do the same for Bernard Grech. PBS was fined €930 for the offence as it was found guilty of a lack of impartiality.

Similarly, in February, Speaker of the House Anġlu Farrugia had ordered the national broadcaster to correct an online article's title, after it did not reflect the spirit of what Bernard Grech said in parliament.

On Wednesday, the PN stated the fine was further proof of a systemic campaign within PBS aimed at silencing anyone who critisises government.

"The fine imposed on PBS should not be paid from taxpayer's funds," the PN noted, as it called for the national broadcaster's leadership to pay the fine.

"The PN will keep taking all the necessary actions until PBS changes from being Super One 2 to a true public broadcaster."

The statement was signed by PN Segretary General Michael Piccinino and shadow minister for public broadcasting, Claudette Buttigieg.