Planning Authority yet to collect €674,740 from pending enforcement notices

The Planning Authority is waiting to collect €674,740 from pending enforcement notices issued in 2022 and 2023.

According to parliamentary questions from the PN’s shadow minister for tourism Mario de Marco answered by planning minister Clint Camilleri, in 2022 and 2023, the PA issued a total of 413 enforcement notices.

According to the figures tabled in parliament, 180 were issued in 2022, while the following year saw 233 enforcement notices published.

Camilleri explained that in 2022, the PA enforced 52 notices while taking action with regards to 38 billboards in a joint operation with Transport Malta. A year later, the authority enforced 90 notices.

Among the direct action taken by the PA last year was the removal of an illegal extension to the Pietà boċċi club, which was subject to a saga of appeals in previous years. Illegal scrapyards in Malta and Gozo were also targets of the PA's direct action.

In the last two years, the PA collected €42,764 from enforcement notices issued during the same years.

Despite this, €674,740 in enforcement notices are still to be collected from the authority.