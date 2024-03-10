Brussels is mixed bag of emotions on possible Joseph Muscat return

As the European Parliament election looms ever closer, Joseph Muscat continues to tease his followers, and cynics, on whether he would be throwing his hat in the ring.

Every week seems to bring about a new twist to the Muscat saga – last week it was Emanuel Cuschieri saying the ball is in the party’s court to decide on whether he would be accepted as candidate, and this week it was incumbent MEP Alex Agius Saliba inviting him to address his campaign launch.

The former PM has yet to give a clear-cut answer on whether he would be contesting or not, but the rumour mill is in full throttle as to whether one of the most polarising figures in recent Maltese political history will be accepted in Brussels or not.

The Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group has no say on who the Labour Party fields as candidates and the issue is unlikely to be a pressing concern within the wider European context.

Several sources from the Brussels bubble, who were granted anonymity to speak freely about private conversations, provided a mixed picture of expectations linked to a hypothetical Muscat candidature.

A diplomatic source in Brussels said the hype in Malta, whether in favour or against Muscat’s possible candidature, was not necessarily reflected in European corridors.

“Believe it or not the reality is that people are not always thinking about Malta,” the source said. “Everyone has their own issues in their own countries, and at such a crucial time they are more concerned with what will happen in the coming months with their respective candidates.”

However, a Maltese official working at one of the EU institutions insisted that news on Muscat’s possible candidature raised a few eyebrows within the Socialists and Democrats.

“Within a section of the S&D there is genuine concern, and I don’t see it dying down anytime soon,” the source said. “Informal discussions have been held on the next step forward should Muscat decide to make his candidature official.”

The LIBE committee of the European Parliament had found serious concerns on rule of law in Malta under Muscat’s premiership. Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder on his watch is also something of concern.

“It is not an issue that can be ignored given the group’s stance on rule of law issues during the legislature,” the source said. “The biggest concerns were raised by S&D delegates from Germany, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries.”

But other S&D members have expressed willingness to once again work with Muscat, according to a third source, who was present for last week’s party congress in Rome.

“Some individuals remember his time in the European Parliament and his time as prime minister, and they look forward to working with Joseph Muscat,” the source said. “At an informal level there are officials and MEPs who feel Joseph Muscat could be an asset to the group because he has the clout of a former prime minister.”

However, the source said what will happen at an official level remains to be seen. “Nothing is yet official, so we have to see how the situation evolves.”

S&D will wait

Meanwhile, in replies sent to this newspaper the S&D suggested it will not block a Muscat candidature.

“You are asking about a pending decision of a national party so let's first allow each party to decide on their candidates and see how the Group is formed after the elections,” a spokesperson said.

The party insisted it had zero tolerance for corruption but noted that what Muscat faced until now were allegations.

“We are solid defenders of rule of law… however, we are talking about allegations and there is no confirmation from authorities on this, so no further comment,” the spokesperson said when asked on the implications of the ongoing inquiry into the hospitals deal, which is delving into allegations of corruption involving Muscat and three former Labour ministers.