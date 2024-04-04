[IN PICTURES] Malta’s 11th President is sworn in

President Myriam Spiteri Debono has been sworn in as Malta’s 11th Head of State.

The notary takes over the baton from George Vella, whose term came to an end today.

Spiteri Debono was unanimously approved by parliament to become president. In a lengthy ceremony characterised by the diktats of protocol, Spiteri Debono took the Oath of Office during a special parliamentary sitting held in the Throne Room of the Grand Master's Palace.

Photos credit: James Bianchi/MaltaToday and Department of Information