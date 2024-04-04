menu

[IN PICTURES] Malta’s 11th President is sworn in

We picked some of our favourite photos taken during President Myriam Spiteri Debono’s swearing in on Thursday

karl_azzopardi
4 April 2024, 4:08pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
President Myriam Spiteri greets people in the capital Valletta (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
President Myriam Spiteri Debono has been sworn in as Malta’s 11th Head of State.

The notary takes over the baton from George Vella, whose term came to an end today.

Spiteri Debono was unanimously approved by parliament to become president. In a lengthy ceremony characterised by the diktats of protocol, Spiteri Debono took the Oath of Office during a special parliamentary sitting held in the Throne Room of the Grand Master's Palace.

Photos credit: James Bianchi/MaltaToday and Department of Information 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
