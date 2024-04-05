Man dies after Swieqi car crash

A 56-year-old man lost his life after a car crash in Swieqi early on Friday morning.

The 56-year-old, a Ħaż-Żebbuġ resident, crashed into some residences on Triq is-Swieqi while driving a Toyota Vitz at 3am, police said.

After the incident, the Civil Protection Department and a medical team arrived on site. Although an ambulance took the driver to Mater Dei Hospital, he was soon certified dead.

An inquiry is underway and police are investigating.