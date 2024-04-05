menu

Man dies after Swieqi car crash

The man was 56 years old and driving a Toyota Vitz

5 April 2024, 9:44am
by Daniel Tihn
File Photo
File Photo

A 56-year-old man lost his life after a car crash in Swieqi early on Friday morning.

The 56-year-old, a Ħaż-Żebbuġ resident, crashed into some residences on Triq is-Swieqi while driving a Toyota Vitz at 3am, police said.

After the incident, the Civil Protection Department and a medical team arrived on site. Although an ambulance took the driver to Mater Dei Hospital, he was soon certified dead.

An inquiry is underway and police are investigating.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.