El Hiblu 3: Protestors slam authorities' treatment of trio

Five years after the El-Hiblu 3’s arrest, protestors gathered outside of court to protest authorities’ treatment of the accused.

Amara, Abdalla, and Kader found themselves in Malta after preventing an unlawful pushback to Libya while on board the El Hiblu oil tanker. Despite their roles as mediators and translators, the police accused them of terrorism and other serious offences, initiating a legal battle that has persisted to this day.

In a statement on Saturday, it was explained that since their arrival, these individuals, aged 15, 16, and 19 at the time, have navigated a complex legal system while striving to rebuild their lives in Malta. Despite the challenges, they have pursued education, secured employment, and formed relationships, all while vehemently maintaining their innocence.

An international campaign has rallied behind them, demanding justice and the immediate dropping of charges. Supporters such as PL MEP Cyrus Engerer and President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca have lauded their courage in the face of adversity, recognising them as human rights defenders deserving of acclaim.

In a speech outside of court, the former President blasted the authorities over their violation of the El Hiblu 3’s rights. “Is it a crime, because one mediates to calm and restore some peace of mind to frightened people who were terrified to death to be taken back to torturous detention camps, which Pope Francis has described as Nazi camps?”

Next Saturday, on 13 April, a ceremony will be held to honour Amara, Abdalla, and Kader for their bravery. Representatives from various human rights organisations, poets, and musicians from both Malta and beyond will gather to celebrate the El Hiblu 3. H.E. Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca will present them with a prestigious human rights award on behalf of the Coalition for the El Hiblu 3.