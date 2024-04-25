Rehearsal hours for fireworks factories extended

The hours during which fireworks factories may let off fireworks for rehearsal has been extended, the Home Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday.

The legal notice, which the ministry said aims to introduce greater conformity and reduce inconvenience, have been extended to include an hour in the morning between 11 and noon and an hour after sunset.

The decision which was taken after consultation with the Malta Pyrotechnics Association, also clarifies that the day permit for the firing of fireworks is €7.70c.