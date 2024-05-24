Government and teachers' union announce consensus on sectoral agreement

Negotiations between government and the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) have resulted in an agreement between the two parties, following months of tensions and industrial actions.

On Friday, the Education Ministry stated that an agreement has been reached, meaning that the union can now discuss the proposed deal with its members who are expected to approve the new sectoral agreement.

Just a week ago, the MUT had issued an ultimatum to the government regarding the sectoral agreement, as it had also declared a trade dispute with the government over the issue.

The decision followed a setback in the negotiations, prompting the MUT to express its mistrust in the government's negotiating entity.

A day later, the MUT had refuted claims by education minister Clifton Grima, who had stated that the proposed financial package includes a starting salary of €36,000 for teachers, which represents a €10,000 increase. Grima had later responded by calling on the union to be honest to its members instead of continuing to publish "selective information that paints a false picture."

Despite the recent jabs, on Friday the Ministry and the MUT thanked all those who were involved in the negotiations.

On X, Prime Minister Robert Abela welcomed the success of the negotiations, noting that the sectoral agreement marks, "a significant & unprecedented investment in our children's education and the future of our islands."